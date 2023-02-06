Rescue teams from across the globe, including the United States, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Russia have departed to be deployed to Türkiye following a devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern region of the country.

The earthquake has affected 10 cities and claimed over 1,600 lives, with the number of injured surpassing 11,000, according to official reports.

There have been 185 aftershocks recorded so far.

Azerbaijan was the first country, which responded by sending a team to assist Türkiye.

The country has dispatched a team of 420 personnel to assist rescue operations in the region.

Azerbaijan will also send two planes of humanitarian aid for those damaged by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, affecting 10 provinces.

In the statement made by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, it was reported that two planes carrying humanitarian aid materials will depart for Türkiye in the near future, upon the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev.

In the statement, it was stated that one of the planes had a fully equipped field hospital. Azerbaijani doctors will work in the hospital to be established in one of the earthquake regions.

On the other plane, there are materials such as tents, blankets and heaters.

A Greek rescue team, consisting of 21 firefighters, two doctors, three emergency medical personnel, two search and rescue dogs, and specialists from the Greek Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK), has also departed to be transported to support search and rescue efforts in Kahramanmaraş.

The team departed from Elefsina Airport near Athens and arrived at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana via a C-130 aircraft from the Hellenic Armed Forces.

EMAK Head Dimitris Rupas, stated in a press conference that his team is experienced and ready to work professionally to save as many lives as possible, just as they would in their own country.

In a show of mutual aid, Greece and Türkiye have supported each other in times of need in the past, such as during the 1999 Marmara earthquake in Türkiye and the 1999 Athens earthquake.

Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs also said to have been readied to fly to the earthquake-hit Türkiye at Zurich Airport.

Italy is sending support from its civil protection department. Rome said other flights would follow with medical personnel and equipment.

The U.S., meanwhile, is sending two, 79-person search-and-rescue teams to assist Turkish officials responding to the earthquake.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is "in the process of deploying" the 79-person teams in addition to personnel already on the ground "to support Turkish search and rescue efforts, and to help address the needs of all those who have been hurt or displaced by the earthquake."

"USAID and the Pentagon are also now coordinating with their Turkish counterparts on additional assistance. And of course, U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are going to be responding to the destruction inside Syria," he told reporters, referring to the U.S.'s foreign aid agency.

The Israeli army said it's sending a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to Türkiye. The delegation was to leave Israel on Monday evening. The army said they would provide “immediate assistance in life-saving efforts.”

The "Olive Branches" joint humanitarian aid team, comprising the Israel Defense Forces, their Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their Ministry of Defense, will depart from Israel for the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye.

The team, consisting of Israeli Air Force aircraft, will depart from Nevatim Air Force Base and is expected to commence the search and rescue mission immediately upon arrival. A pioneer team has already departed for Türkiye earlier Monday afternoon, according to the statement.

The plane carrying a rescue team and humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan to the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye already set off.

In the statement made by the Presidential Office of Uzbekistan it was said that the rescue team of 100 people from the Ministry of Emergencies of Uzbekistan has departed and the plane is carrying special vehicles and equipment and humanitarian aid materials took off from Tashkent Airport in order to take part in the relief efforts.

Japan will be sending its International Emergency Rescue Team to the earthquake zone in Türkiye, too.

The team, consisting of a lead team of three members and a rescue team of 15 people, will depart from Haneda Airport and arrive in Adana via Istanbul. The team is scheduled to reach Istanbul Airport at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday local time.

It has been reported that Taiwan sent a search and rescue team of 40 people to Türkiye.

According to the news of the Taiwan agency CNA, the National Fire Agency (NFA) announced that 40 search and rescue personnel, with three specially trained dogs and 5 tons of vehicles and equipment, departed for Türkiye by Turkish Airlines plane at 10:25 p.m. local time (5:25 p.m. TSI).

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that earlier that a 100-member rescue team and two IL-76 airplanes were readied for assistance in the earthquake's aftermath.

Malaysia will send a search and rescue team to assist in relief efforts, as well.

"A total of 75 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) will be dispatched to Türkiye tonight via a Turkish Airlines flight, bringing with them the equipment that will be used in the search and rescue operations," Armizan Ali, a Malaysian minister, said in a statement.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry also announced it mobilized troops and drones from the Military Emergency Unit to help Türkiye. Spain's aid and staff arrived at the Malatya Airport, where Turkish authorities set up the international aid center.

"Spain is preparing additional aid that the affected countries and their populations may require," it added.

A unit with vast experience in earthquakes and people recovery all over the world is accompanying the Spanish troops to Malatya, the Spanish Embassy to Ankara said later in the day. The unit previously came to Türkiye’s aid two years ago to put out wildfires with airplanes, the embassy added.

Polish firefighters also flew from Warsaw to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

"Our team will be working non-stop, 24 hours a day, in two locations," said Andrzej Bartkowiak, chief commandant of the state fire service.

Rescuers from Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic were also deployed for earthquake-hit Türkiye, along with Lebanese army personnel.

Qatar said it would send 120 rescue workers to Türkiye, alongside "a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies."

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan offered "assistance" in telephone calls with his Syrian and Turkish counterparts, the official WAM news agency reported.

WAM said the UAE had already dispatched a first plane to southern Turkey, where it is planning to establish a field hospital.