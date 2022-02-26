Russia vetoed the United Nations draft resolution Friday that condemns Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Drafted by the United States and Albania, the resolution also sought to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine, reaffirm Ukraine's sovereignty and demand Moscow withdraw its forces.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 11 votes in favor, one vote against, three abstentions," said Russian envoy to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia, who chairs the security council this month.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained.

U.S. envoy to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia exercised its veto power in an effort to protect Moscow's "premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified, and unconscionable war" in Ukraine.

"Russia, you can veto this resolution but you cannot veto our voices. You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people. You cannot veto the U.N. Charter and you will not veto accountability," she said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out offensive against its western neighbor from four fronts. The operation entered the third day Saturday and despite the United Kingdom government claims that Russia has failed to reach its first objective, Moscow appears intent on capturing Kyiv.