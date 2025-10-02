Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday voiced cautious optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza cease-fire proposal, describing it as “light at the end of the tunnel” and suggesting Moscow could support it under certain conditions.

Putin said it is "truly a horrific event in the modern history of humanity,” citing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s remarks that Gaza has become one of the world’s largest "children’s cemeteries.”

"We are now becoming more familiar with President Trump’s initiatives, and it seems to me that there may be some light at the end of the tunnel,” he told the Valdai Discussion Club.

He added that traditional Western unilateral diplomacy, which "ignores the history, traditions, identity, and culture of the peoples living there,” will not bring peace to the region.

Putin outlined that Russia has historically supported a two-state solution, dating to U.N. resolutions in 1948 and 1974, and said Trump’s plan, if it leads to that final goal, could merit support.

He said he had not yet studied the full proposal in detail, but noted that it envisages the formation of an international governing body in Gaza, possibly headed by former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, a figure Putin described as experienced and capable of playing a "positive role.”

He raised questions about the duration of an international administration, how power would transition to local authorities and how security would be managed.

"In my opinion, everything should be handed over to President Abbas and the current Palestinian administration,” he said, adding that a security component, possibly involving local militias to maintain order, might be part of a transitional arrangement.

Putin also voiced support for clauses in Trump’s plan calling for the release of all hostages held in Gaza and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

He stressed the importance of clarifying how many could be released and on what schedule, and emphasized that the views of Palestinians, regional states and Hamas must factor into any agreement.

He added that Israel’s position on the plan remains unclear and will be critical in determining whether it can succeed.

Trump’s 20-point plan includes the release of all Israeli hostages, the disbanding of Hamas, the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the transfer of the enclave’s control to an interim administration led by Palestinian technocrats and international experts.