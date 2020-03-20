British citizens may have to practice social distancing for "at least most of the year" in order to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing U.K. government advisers.
“The advisers suggested the government could alternate between periods of more and less strict measures of so-called 'social distancing' – in which individuals work from home and avoid gatherings,” the article said.
“The advice emerged in a slew of documents the government published detailing scientific evidence ministers have received on how to respond to the virus. Boris Johnson’s administration has adopted social distancing measures, including canceling large events and telling people to stay away from pubs and restaurants,” it added.
Britain has been taking a different approach from other countries across Europe and around the world by declining to heavily restrict everyday activities or introduce “social distancing” measures. The U.K. strategy is based on the presumption that most people will eventually get the COVID-19 virus and severe measures to contain it are unlikely to work.
But as infections rise in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, so has criticism of the government’s approach, from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s political opponents, scientists and an increasingly worried population.
