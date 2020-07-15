At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured late Wednesday as Russian warplanes conducted airstrikes on civilian settlements in northern Syria's al-Bab region.

A local news outlet, Halab Today TV, also confirmed the casualties. The airstrikes caused heavy material damage in the city.

A Syrian military opposition group also confirmed that the strikes were carried out by Russian warplanes.

The injured, including children, were hospitalized.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the site and the White Helmets civil defense group is continuing search and rescue work in the wreckage of the destroyed buildings.

Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army (SNA) liberated al-Bab from the Daesh terrorist group in February 2017, as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation, which began in August of 2016 and ended in March 2017, was carried out to eliminate the terror presence along the Turkish border.