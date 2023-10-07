At least 11 people were killed, and 78 others were injured after the Assad regime and Russian forces launched attacks on Syria's opposition-held Idlib, Aleppo and Hama regions.

The Syrian army and Iranian-backed foreign terror groups carried out an intensive attack on Idlib city center, Jericho district, Al-Majdal, Almastumah, Maarbalit, Sarrin, Turmanin and Darat Izza districts of Aleppo with ground-to-ground weapons, according to civil defense sources, who asked not to be named due to media-related restrictions.

Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Cisir ash-Shughur district and nearby villages.

At least 10 civilians were killed and 60 were injured in attacks on Idlib city center and countryside, according to the sources.

It was reported that a child was killed and 18 civilians were injured in attacks by Russian warplanes.

The power station in the city was disabled after the army targeted it.

The army hit the Darat Izza district in western Aleppo after midnight with a cluster bomb, which is prohibited by international agreements.

The attack had civilian casualties.

After more than 12 years of civil war, Idlib is the last major opposition stronghold in Syria.

Since the attack in Homs, government forces and their Russian backers have intensified their attacks on Idlib.

Fearing harsh retaliation from the government, authorities in Idlib suspended this week’s Friday prayers and also closed public and private schools on Saturday and Sunday.

Syria’s crisis started with peaceful protests against Assad’s government in March 2011 but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after the government’s brutal crackdown on the protesters. The conflict has killed half a million people.

Türkiye, Russia and Iran decided to create four "de-escalation zones" in Syria in areas not under the control of the Syrian regime at a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2017.

The Damascus administration, Iran-backed terrorists and Russia continued their attacks and seized three out of four districts and headed for Idlib

Although Türkiye reached an additional agreement with Russia to strengthen the cease-fire in September 2018, the attacks intensified again in May 2019.

After a new cease-fire deal for northwestern Syria was reached between Ankara and Moscow on March 5, 2020, the cease-fire was largely preserved.

In the 2017-2020 period, about 2 million civilians fleeing the attacks were forced to migrate to areas near the Turkish border.