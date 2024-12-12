Syria's anti-regime commander Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, said he would abolish the security forces of the Assad regime.

His forces swept across Syria in a lightning offensive that overthrew 50 years of despotic Assad rule, replacing it with a three-month transitional government of ministers that had been ruling an opposition enclave in Syria's northwest.

The military command affiliated with his group already said they would grant an amnesty to military conscripts.

He would now also "dissolve the security forces of the previous regime and close the notorious prisons," al-Sharaa said in a statement shared exclusively with Reuters by his office.

Syrians have flocked to the infamous prisons where the Assad regime is estimated to have held and tortured tens of thousands of detainees, desperately looking for their loved ones. Some have been released alive, others were identified among the dead and thousands more have not yet been found.

Al-Sharaa also said he was closely following up on possible chemical weapons depots and coordinating with international organizations to secure them. The group had already announced it would not use those weapons under any circumstances.

He reiterated that he would form a government of technocrats. The current transitional government is set to rule until March 2025, according to a statement by his group.