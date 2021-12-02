Six civilians were wounded after Assad regime forces and Iran-backed terrorist groups carried out an attack in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Thursday.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, according to information obtained from civil defense sources. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Forces stationed in Saraqib violated a cease-fire in the region as they attacked a residential area in Binnish with ground-to-ground weapons.

In March 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed to a new truce in Idlib to end hostilities and attacks on civilians.