Syria's civil war killed more than 528,000 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Wednesday.

The overall toll includes thousands killed since 2011 who were only confirmed dead recently, with access to detention centers and mass graves easier following the overthrow of regime leader Bashar Assad.

The Britain-based monitor said 6,777 people, more than half of them civilians, were killed in 2024 in fighting in Syria.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) was unable to independently verify these figures.

Syria's civil war erupted in 2011 after the government brutally repressed pro-democracy protests, triggering a devastating conflict that pushed millions to flee abroad and drew in foreign powers.

Last year, 3,598 civilians, including 240 women and 337 children, were killed across Syria, according to the Observatory.

In addition, 3,179 combatants were killed, the monitor said, including soldiers from "the old regime," but also from other fighting factions.

In 2023, the Observatory reported 4,360 people killed, including nearly 1,900 civilians.

In December, anti-regime forces overthrew Assad, seizing power in a rapid offensive that ended more than 50 years of the family's iron-fisted rule.

Since 2011, the monitor with a network of sources inside Syria has recorded more than 64,000 deaths in Assad's prisons "due to torture, medical negligence or poor conditions" in the jails.