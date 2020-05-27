Iran-backed terrorist groups have raided a shrine in Syria believed to be where Umayyad caliph Omar bin Abdulaziz is buried in the northwestern Idlib province and made off with the remains inside.

Video footage published by pro-regime pages on social media Tuesday showed terrorist groups exhuming the grave in the town of Deir Sharqi near Maarat al-Numan city.

Another video showed the grave opened and emptied. No information was available about where the remains buried inside were moved.

In February, Bashar Assad regime forces set fire to the area around the shrine when they took control of the town, causing material damage.

Omar bin Abdulaziz was the eighth Umayyad caliph and his ancestry goes back to Omar bin al-Khattab, the second Muslim caliph and a companion of Prophet Muhammad.

Omar bin Abdulaziz was named the fifth righteous caliph of Islam for his adherence to justice during his rule of two years and five months.