Israeli fighter jets launched 11 airstrikes late Wednesday on the Syrian cities of Damascus and Hama, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

"An Israeli occupation airstrike targeted the vicinity of the building of the scientific research center in the Barzeh residential district of Damascus,” it said.

In a separate attack, airstrikes hit the vicinity of Hama city in central Syria.

Meanwhile, the Hama governorate Telegram channel reported that "Israeli occupation warplanes targeted Hama Military Airport and its surroundings with more than 10 airstrikes."

Neither Syria nor Israel has issued an official statement regarding the airstrikes.

No casualties or property damage have been reported.​​​​​​​

After the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.​​​​​​​

Israel also took advantage of the regime's fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.