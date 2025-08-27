Israeli warplanes hit multiple targets near the town of al-Kiswah in southern Syria’s Damascus countryside late Wednesday, according to local media.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported the news, without giving details about injuries or damage from the strike.

The attack came a day after airstrikes on the same town killed six Syrian soldiers.

The Israeli army also staged several incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.