Two local nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) founded by Syrians residing in Turkey have gathered aid for internally displaced people in northern Syria's Idlib province amid harsh winter conditions.

The two NGOs, Sahil Özgürlük Sandalı (Coastal Freedom Boat) and Tebessüm (Smile) associations have sent 300 tons (272 metric tons) of heating fuel and aid to Syrians living in the tents in Idlib.

Also, 25 tons of flour, 5,000 children's boots, 1,000 gloves, berets and scarves, 250 mattresses and 3,000 food packages were distributed to the families living in Idlib.

The two associations have also taken on the monthly medication expenses of 100 families.

Snowfall and cold weather have made the situation difficult in Idlib's tent camps, with strong winds causing destruction.

In freezing temperatures, children huddle together to keep themselves warm, burning pieces of plastic, old shoes and scraps of wood they collect for kindling.

The Idlib region is home to nearly 2.8 million displaced people and the last Syrian enclave to oppose the Bashar Assad regime in Damascus.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020. However, the Assad regime has consistently violated the cease-fire terms, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.