The Syrian Defense Ministry ended military operations in the country's coast Monday after days of clashes with elements loyal to the former Bashar Assad regime left hundreds dead.

In a statement on the official news agency SANA, Defense Ministry spokesperson Hassan Abdul Ghani said security forces had neutralized security threats and "regime remnants" in Latakia and Tartus provinces on the Mediterranean coast.

"Having achieved this, we announce the end of the military operation," Abdul Ghani said.

He hailed "the success of our forces ... in achieving all the objectives set" for the operation.

"We were able ... to absorb the attacks of the remnants of the toppled regime and its officers" and push them from "vital" locations, Abdul Ghani said.

Clashes broke out last week between the security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad, with the Observatory reporting 231 security personnel and 250 pro-Assad fighters killed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said nearly 1,500 people have reportedly died in the violence since Thursday, the majority civilians in the heartland of the Alawite community to which Assad belongs.

Abdul Ghani said that "the security apparatuses will work in the upcoming phase to consolidate our work to ensure stability and preserve residents' safety and security."

He also pointed to "new plans to continue fighting the remnants of the toppled regime and work on eliminating any future threats."

He added that public institutions are now able "to resume operations and provide essential services to our citizens, paving the way for a return to normal life and reinforcing security and stability."

Meanwhile, Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has vowed to "hold accountable, firmly and without leniency, anyone who was involved in the bloodshed of civilians."

"There will be no one above the law and anyone whose hands have been stained with the blood of Syrians will face justice sooner or later," he said.

Al-Sharaa, whose Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group spearheaded the lightning offensive that toppled Assad, has called for "national unity (and) civil peace" to be preserved.

"God willing, we will be able to live together in this country," he said Sunday.

He also vowed the new authorities would not "allow any foreign powers or domestic parties to drag it (Syria) into chaos or civil war."

The presidency has announced the creation of an "independent committee" to "investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible for them," who would face the courts.

Since coming to power, al-Sharaa and the new administration have engaged in top-level contacts with foreign powers, pledging repeatedly to protect Syria's ethnic and religious minorities.