Syria’s Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Ali al-Naasan visited Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base in the western province of Latakia on Wednesday, where he met Russian military commanders stationed at the facility, the Defense Ministry said.

Al-Naasan was accompanied by Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Asim Hawari and Navy Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammed al-Saud, it said in a statement.

The visit included meetings with Russian military commanders at the base, it added, without providing details about the talks.

The visit comes about a month after Damascus and Moscow announced a memorandum of understanding to reorganize the Russian presence on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, including the Hmeimim Air Base and the port of Tartus.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said Aug. 9 that under the memorandum, Syria would assume control of civilian facilities, while Russian military facilities would be redefined as joint training and rehabilitation centers under new arrangements.

The memorandum gave the two sides up to three months to complete the transition.

Hmeimim has been a key site for Russia’s military presence in Syria since Moscow intervened in 2015 in support of the Bashar Assad regime, while the Tartus facility has provided Russia with a naval foothold in the Mediterranean.