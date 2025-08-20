The top Syrian diplomat met with an Israeli delegation to discuss de-escalation and non-interference in his country's domestic affairs, in a rare meeting held in Paris on Tuesday.

The SANA news agency says Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with Israeli officials to discuss de-escalating tensions and restoring a 1974 cease-fire agreement.

The 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria created a U.N. buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

It was the second meeting between the two sides in the French capital in less than a month after they agreed in July to continue talks after no final accord was reached on de-escalating tensions in southern Syria.

Hundreds of people have been reported killed in clashes in the southern Syrian province of Suwayda between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes and government forces. Israel launched airstrikes during the clashes.

Tensions have soared between the two neighboring countries following the overthrow of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad in December, with Israel sending ground forces into southern Syria and bombing military assets across the country.

Israeli Druze leader meets with US envoy in Paris, raises claims against Syria

Meanwhile, the spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community met Tuesday in Paris with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, repeating allegations against Syria, Israeli channel i24 reported.

Sources close to Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif told the broadcaster that during the meeting, he alleged that violations were committed against the Druze community in Syria's Suwayda province in July - claims that Damascus has consistently denied.

Tarif has previously called for international intervention in Syria, alleging that Druze in Suwayda face "terrorist" attacks, accusations repeatedly rejected by the Syrian government and President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to the report, the meeting also discussed the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to Suwayda under U.S. supervision, a demand that has frequently surfaced in Tel Aviv in recent months as justification for involvement in Syria.

The channel also reported that Barrack is expected to meet in Paris with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, though neither Tel Aviv nor Damascus has commented as of yet.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of deadly armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.

Israel has cited "protection of the Druze" to justify escalations against Syria, which Damascus has denounced as blatant interference. Syria has called for enforcing the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.

Syria's transitional administration, formed after the ouster of Bashar Assad in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.