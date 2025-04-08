Syrian security forces have neutralized Hassan Ibrahim, a cell leader linked to remnants of the deposed Bashar Assad regime, in the western city of Latakia, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

Special security units tracked and located Ibrahim and members of his gang after intensive surveillance, the state news agency SANA said, citing Latakia Security Chief Mustafa Kunaifati.

"The cell leader immediately engaged our forces, leading to his immediate neutralization along with those with him,” he said.

The Syrian security official said Ibrahim’s group was behind the March 3 assassination of two security officers.

"We will spare no effort in pursuing and striking with an iron fist all terrorist groups that have attacked or plan to attack our civilians and security forces,” Kunaifati vowed.

The operation follows a surge of unrest on Syria’s coast on March 6, when coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists hit security patrols and checkpoints, killing and injuring personnel. Subsequent security sweeps and clashes restored stability.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.