The United Nations human rights chief called for Western sanctions on Syria to be lifted, now that dictator Bashar Assad has been deposed and exiled after years of civil war.

While visiting Syria, Volker Türk also urged transitional justice for victims, saying it enhances public trust in state institutions as the country moves ahead under its de facto new leaders.

"Revenge and vengeance are never the answer,” Türk said, a month after the Assad regime's decadeslong dynasty ended when anti-regime groups captured Damascus.

Türk said he met with Syria's de-facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. He said al-Sharaa assured him of the importance of respecting human rights for all Syrians, and said authorities will work on social cohesion and institutional reform.

Syria’s conflict broke out after the Assad regime's violent crackdown on protesters in early 2011 and left nearly half a million people dead and millions displaced, including many who are now refugees. The war caused widespread destruction that will need tens of billions of dollars to rebuild.

"The people of Syria need every ounce of help they can get to rebuild a country that works for all Syrians,” Türk said. He added that there are still threats to Syria’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty which must be fully respected.

"The ongoing conflicts and hostilities must end,” he said.

European countries and the United States imposed sanctions on the Assad regime shortly after the conflict started.

"It will be critical to bear in mind the impact sanctions have on the lives of the Syrian people,” Türk said. "I therefore call for an urgent reconsideration of sectoral sanctions with a view to lifting them.”