A Daesh official was captured in a helicopter raid in northern Syria by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), a statement said Monday.

"Abu Halil al-Fad'ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al-Fad'ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The official was captured on Saturday, the statement said.

The capture of Daesh officials like al-Fad'ani increases the U.S.'s ability to find and remove terrorists from the battlefield, said Lt. Col. Troy Garlock, CENTCOM spokesperson.

"USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS," he added.

No civilians were killed or wounded during the operation, the statement said.