U.S. diplomats have returned to Syria to engage with its new rulers, marking a significant development in the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

The State Department announced Friday that these discussions aim to assess the new leadership’s commitment to moderation and inclusivity, as international powers navigate a rapidly shifting political landscape.

The removal of Assad has ended decades of autocratic rule and a brutal civil war.

However, it has also raised alarms, particularly over minority rights and women’s status.

Demonstrations across the country reflect these tensions, with protests demanding democracy and women’s rights erupting in Damascus for the first time since Assad’s departure.

A man celebrates as people attend Friday prayers, after the ousting of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, Damascus, Syria, Dec. 20, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

HTS’s role and global scrutiny

The rapid offensive that forced Assad’s exit was spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

HTS’s sudden ascension has left foreign governments scrambling to recalibrate their policies.

U.S. diplomats, making their first formal visit to Damascus since the early days of the civil war, are engaging with HTS representatives, activists, minority groups and civil society leaders.

“We’re discussing their vision for Syria’s future and how the U.S. can provide support,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The delegation also includes the U.S. envoy for hostages, seeking information on missing Americans, including journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria in 2012.

International reactions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently acknowledged direct U.S. contact with HTS during a regional tour.

At a summit in Jordan, Western and Arab powers, alongside Türkiye, emphasized the need for an “inclusive, non-sectarian government” in Syria that respects its diverse communities.

Similar calls emerged at talks in Cairo, where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged including all Syrian factions in the new government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan echoed this sentiment while demanding Syria’s “territorial integrity” and the elimination of terrorist threats.

Türkiye’s military focus remains on PKK, designated as a terrorist group by both Washington and Ankara. PKK's Syrian wing, YPG, occupies several towns in northeastern Syria.

Women’s rights in focus

In Damascus, a diverse crowd protested against religious rule, demanding democracy and gender equality.

Outrage erupted after a government spokesperson dismissed female representation in leadership as “premature.” Majida Mudarres, a retired civil servant, voiced her frustration: “Women play a crucial role in politics. The era of silence is over.”

Global implications

The international community has reacted cautiously to Assad’s departure.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the development as a “flame of hope” for a region scarred by conflict but warned of significant challenges ahead, including continued Israeli airstrikes violating Syria’s sovereignty.

Guterres also condemned Israel’s military actions in a U.N.-administered buffer zone.

Assad, who fled to Russia on Dec. 8, has made only one public statement since his exile.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed suggestions that Assad’s fall was a setback for Moscow.

“We achieved our goal of preventing a terrorist enclave in Syria,” he said during a press conference, emphasizing Russia’s decade-long involvement in the conflict.

Since Assad’s departure, anti-regime forces have uncovered mass graves and liberated prisons where tens of thousands were tortured or arbitrarily detained.

These discoveries shed light on the estimated 100,000 individuals who died or disappeared in custody since 2011.