A factory in Adıyaman, Türkiye, has produced 100,000 hats specifically for Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November. The hats, featuring the slogan "Make America Great Again," were exported to the United States in support of Trump's election campaign.

Labeled "Made in Türkiye," these hats were manufactured by Zirve Hat Factory, operating in the Gölbaşı Organized Industrial Zone in Adıyaman, after a production process that lasted about a week. The hats were then shipped to the U.S.

The factory is not only active in providing election materials for Türkiye but also operates in the international market. It has previously produced military gear and promotional products for countries like Ukraine, with an annual capacity of 12 million hats.

The factory, which employs 600 workers in Adıyaman, offers wholesale prices for the hats ranging between TL 30 and TL 500 ($0.88 and $14.70). The hats made for Trump's campaign were priced at $2.50 each.