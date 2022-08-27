The Biden administration announced it would upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council with a new ambassadorial post, while the NATO head warned about Russia’s military buildup in the Arctic and China’s increasing interest in that part of the world.

The State Department said the U.S. would appoint an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic to deal with national security, environmental and development issues in the far North. The U.S. has had an Arctic coordinator for many years, but the upgraded position may bring new energy to the job.

President Joe Biden "plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic region, subject to the advice and consent of the senate,” the State Department said in a statement. Friday’s announcement did not nominate a person to take the post.

The Arctic has been a hotbed of activity in recent years as warming seas have reduced ice coverage and opened new shipping lanes. Russia, in particular, has made the Arctic a priority, which has concerned the U.S., while China which is not an Arctic nation, has also made moves in the region.

NATO warns

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday about Russia’s military buildup in the Arctic and China’s increasing interest in that part of the world. During a visit to Canada's north, Stoltenberg said the shortest path to North America for Russian missiles and bombers is over the North Pole. He said Russia has set up a new Arctic Command and opened hundreds of new and former Soviet-era Arctic military sites, including airfields and deep-water ports.

"We see a significant Russian military buildup with new bases, new weapons systems, and also using the High North as a test bed for their most advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles,” Stoltenberg said at a Canadian military base in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Stoltenberg also noted China has declared itself a "near Arctic” state. He said Beijing plans to build the world’s largest icebreaker and is spending tens of billions of dollars on energy, infrastructure, and research projects in the north.

"Beijing and Moscow have also pledged to intensify practical cooperation in the Arctic. This forms part of a deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and interests,” Stoltenberg said.

He also noted climate change is making the Arctic more accessible for militaries and welcomed Canada's recent announcement that it will bolster its spending on defense.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who accompanied Stoltenberg, showcased some of the spending and activities that Canada is doing in the north. Those include promises to allocate billions of dollars for new military equipment and capabilities, including plans to purchase new fighter jets and modernize North America’s aging NORAD early-warning system with Washington.

"The ill-fated, unjustifiable decision of Russia to upend nearly 70 years of peace and stability of a rules-based order by invading a peaceful neighbor has changed the way we need to look at the Arctic,” Trudeau said, alluding to the Russian attack on Ukraine.