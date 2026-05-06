The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship does not resemble the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, after news has sparked international alarm.

The MV Hondius cruise ship has been at the center of an international alert since Saturday, when the World Health Organization was informed that three passengers had died amid suspicions of a hantavirus outbreak aboard.

The rare disease is usually spread from infected rodents, typically through urine, droppings and saliva, but the Andes strain, which has now been confirmed in three cases, is transmissible between humans.

Speaking to AFP at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, the U.N. health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus downplayed the danger, insisting that "the risk to the rest of the world is low".

And when asked if the WHO saw similarities with the emergency at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, he said: "No, I don't think so".

While there had been "multiple meetings to coordinate our partners and to respond", he said that so far he did not see the need to call an emergency committee meeting on the hantavirus situation.

Nonetheless, Tedros described a scramble to respond, and in particular to ensure the evacuation of three people believed to be infected with the virus from the cruise ship, which has been anchored off Cape Verde since Sunday.

"Three of the patients have been evacuated just a couple of hours ago," Tedros said, acknowledging that his team had had "a bit of a sleepless night because we have been preparing for this evacuation".

The three are on their way to the Netherlands while the Hondius is expected to soon set sail for Spain's Canary Islands.

"From there, of course the rest of the passengers will move to their respective countries," he said.

The WHO chief said medics had joined the ship, including staff from his agency, adding that "we will continue to monitor and support the people in the ship, and also monitor the situation outside".

"We're trying to do our best."

Caught while bird-watching

Two Argentine officials investigating the origins of the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship that sailed from southern Argentina say the government's leading hypothesis is that a Dutch couple contracted the virus during a bird-watching outing in the city of Ushuaia before boarding.

They said the couple visited a landfill during the bird-watching tour where they may have been exposed to rodents carrying the infection.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, with the investigation ongoing. Previously authorities said that Ushuaia and the surrounding province of Tierra del Fuego had never recorded a case of the hantavirus.

Three people have died, and one body remained on the ship, the World Health Organization said. Eight cases have been recorded in all, three of them confirmed by laboratory testing.

Contact tracing had begun on two continents, Europe and Africa, in search of infections around people who earlier left the ship, which departed over a month ago from South America for stops in Antarctica and several remote Atlantic islands. Hantavirus usually spreads by inhaling contaminated rodent droppings and can spread person-to-person, though the WHO calls that rare.

The Dutch foreign ministry said the three evacuated were a 41-year-old Dutch national, a 56-year-old British national and a 65-year-old German national who would be "immediately transferred to specialized hospitals in Europe." A Dutch hospital confirmed it would take one, and German authorities said they were preparing for a second.

Two "remain in a serious condition," Dutch ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions said, and the third had no symptoms but was "closely associated" with a German passenger who died on the MV Hondius ship on May 2.

Health officials said passengers and crew members still on the ship are without symptoms. Their journey to the Canary Islands will take three or four days, Spain's health ministry said, adding that the arrival "won´t represent any risk for the public."

Meanwhile, authorities in Switzerland and South Africa said three people had tested positive for the Andes strain of the virus. The WHO says the species of hantavirus is found in South America, primarily in Argentina and Chile, and can spread between people, though that's rare and only through close contact.

The World Health Organization's top epidemic expert told The Associated Press the risk to the public is low, and the Andes variant is known even if WHO has never seen a hantavirus outbreak on a ship.

"This is not the next Covid, but it is a serious infectious disease," Maria Van Kerkhove said. "Most people will never be exposed to this."

For those on the ship, access to clinical care is important, she said, because infected people can develop severe acute respiratory distress and need oxygen or mechanical ventilation. The hantavirus incubation period can be one to six weeks, or more, she added.

The ship left Argentina on April 1. The WHO has said the itinerary included stops across the South Atlantic, including mainland Antarctica and the remote islands of South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, St. Helena and Ascension.

The ship is now in the Atlantic off West Africa's island nation of Cape Verde. The WHO said passengers were isolating in their cabins.

"At this stage, the overall public health risk remains low," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Harald Wychgel, a spokesperson for the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, said two doctors were on their way to join the ship.

Spain's health ministry said it would receive the ship in the Canary Islands after a request from the WHO and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The Canary Islands regional president, Fernando Clavijo, said he worried about the risk to the population and demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Authorities in Switzerland said a former passenger was being treated at a Zurich hospital after testing positive for the Andes strain. South African authorities earlier said two passengers who were transferred there tested positive for the strain. One, a British man, was in intensive care and the other collapsed and died in South Africa.

Swiss health office spokesperson Simon Ming in an email said the patient there had left the ship during its St. Helena stop. It was not immediately clear when or how he traveled to Switzerland.

The patient's wife hasn't shown symptoms but is self-isolating as a precaution, a statement by the office said.

"There is currently no risk to the Swiss public," the office said, while looking into whether the patient had come into contact with others.

At St. Helena, the body of the Dutch man suspected to be the first hantavirus case on board was taken off the ship. His wife flew to South Africa, where she collapsed at the Johannesburg airport and died.

Later, a British man was evacuated at Ascension Island and taken to South Africa.

The ship's operator has not said if other people left at those or other locations.

The South African health ministry says officials have traced 42 out of 62 people, including health workers, they believe had contact with the two infected passengers who traveled there. The 42 tested negative for hantavirus.

But 20 people still need to be traced, including five people who may have been on flights to South Africa with some of the passengers as well as flight crew members.

Some may have now traveled overseas, the ministry said.