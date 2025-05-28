Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a three-way summit with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a bid to pressure Moscow into ending its three-yearlong invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Putin rejected calls to meet Zelenskyy in Türkiye earlier this month and the Kremlin has said a meeting between the two leaders would only happen after some kind of "agreement" is reached.

The U.S. president has expressed frustration at both Putin and Zelenskyy for not yet striking a deal to end the war.

The two sides have traded waves of massive aerial attacks in recent weeks, with Ukraine firing almost 300 drones at Russia overnight, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said.

"If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't mind. I am ready for any format," Zelenskyy said in comments to journalists on Tuesday that were published Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader said he was "ready" for a "Trump-Putin-me" meeting and also urged Washington to hit Moscow with a package of hard-hitting sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

"Trump confirmed that if Russia does not stop, sanctions will be imposed. We discussed two main aspects with him – energy and the banking system. Will the U.S. be able to impose sanctions on these two sectors? I would very much like that."

The Ukrainian leader had previously appeared to express frustration at Washington for not having announced fresh sanctions on Moscow after Russia rejected a coordinated Western appeal for an immediate cease-fire.

Trump over the weekend called Putin "crazy" after a massive Russian barrage killed at least 13 people across Ukraine.

And on Tuesday, he went on blasting at the Russian leader.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Russia 'amassing' troops

Despite months of U.S.-led diplomacy, the two sides appear no closer to striking a deal to end the three-yearlong war, triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Tens of thousands have been killed, much of eastern and southern Ukraine has been destroyed, and Moscow's army now controls around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Hours after Zelenskyy spoke, Ukraine unleashed one of its largest ever drone barrages on Russia, where officials reported only minimal damage from the attacks.

Moscow's three major international airports were forced to suspend flights for hours overnight amid the barrage, aviation authorities said.

Ukraine said that Russia launched more than 900 drones in the three days up to Monday. Thirteen civilians were killed in attacks Sunday, including three children.

On the battlefield, Zelenskyy said Russia was "amassing" more than 50,000 troops on the front line around the northeastern Sumy border region, where Moscow's army has captured several settlements as it seeks to establish what Putin has called a "buffer zone" inside Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is yet to receive a promised "memorandum" from Russia on its demands for a peace deal.

Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out the peace process following the first direct talks in more than three years between negotiators from the two sides earlier this month in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy is due to visit Germany on Wednesday for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has pledged muscular backing for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that details on a second round of negotiations would be announced soon.