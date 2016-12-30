   
Brazilian police fear body found in burnt car could be missing Greek ambassador

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
RIO DE JANEIRO
Published
Handout undated picture released the Brazilian presidency showing Greek ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis (C), leaving after presenting his credentials to Brazilian President Michel Temer (AFP Photo)
Police in Brazil said Thursday they suspected the Greek ambassador to the country may have been murdered, after they found a body in a burnt-out car.

Kyriakos Amiridis had been missing for three days and was last seen on Monday in the Baixada Fluminense region north of Rio de Janeiro.

The car, which had licence plates matching that of the rental car the 59-year-old was using, was found in the Nova Iguacu district of the Brazilian capital, the news website G1 reported, citing police.

Greece's diplomatic delegation to Brazil said it last communicated with Amiridis on Monday and embassy sources told the daily Folha de Sao Paulo the ambassador was officially on holiday until January 9.

