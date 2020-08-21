Daily Sabah logo

10+ Turkish street foods you need to try

Aug 21, 2020 1:12 pm +03 +03:00

Fish Sandwiches

Istanbul fishermen have been catching fish in the Golden Horn for hundreds of years. In the last 50 years, a tradition arose that sees freshly caught fish from the Marmara Sea cooked and sold directly at the sea. Eating a fish sandwich is a must if you visit Istanbul's historic peninsula, which includes Eminönü.

Simit

Simit is a staple food item readily accessible to the public from town bakeries or street vendors either carrying them on wagons or balancing a massive tray on their heads. Simit is a staple food item readily accessible to the public from town bakeries, street vendors either carrying them on wagons or balance a massive tray on their heads.

Simit is easily the most popular snack in Turkey. These sesame-encrusted bread rings can be enjoyed with some cream cheese, chocolate spread or just simply with tea. Of course, there are many variations of the classic sesame cringle, like the one with sunflower seed version.

Çiğköfte

Çiğköfte shops can be found pretty much everywhere and they guarantee a full stomach. They consist mainly of fine bulgur and come in a variety of spiciness.

Served with lots of greens, pickles, lemon and pomegranate sauce, you can eat yours rolled in bits of lettuce or as a "dürüm," wrapped in a thin lavaş for mess-free eating.

Wet Burgers

Forget all the burgers you've seen in the past since you are about to meet a Turkish-style wet burger (sloppy joe), which is very delicious. Steaming in their little boxes these burgers are mostly found on Taksim Square at the beginning of Istiklal Street, where dozens of small shops sell them. They might not look picture perfect but the taste makes up for it in heaps.

Kumpir

One of the most famous street foods is the baked potato, known as "kumpir" in Turkish. A huge baked potato is cut in half and filled with butter and cheese for the base.

The seller then asks for your preferred fillings – from a mind-boggling range of ingredients, including corn, pickled red cabbage, pickles, mayonnaise-based salads, yogurt, jalapenos, olives and many more.

Grilled or Boiled Corn

Many street sellers stand grilling ears of corn. Some even venture to the beaches in the summers.

Grilled corn is very popular to eat while strolling down streets, along with boiled corn. There are also vendors selling kernels in plastic cups, to which you can add toppings, such as ketchup, red pepper or others.

Roasted Chestnuts

The smell and sight of roasted chestnuts on the streets of Turkey signal the ever creeping days of autumn and winter.

Dozens of streets vendors roast the little delights and put them in a paper bag. Especially when they are right off the grill you’ll appreciate the warmth that fills your hands and stomach.

Döner

Döner, also known as döner kebab, is one of the most internationally recognized Turkish foods in the world. Döner is a type of kebab, made of beef or chicken roasted on a vertical rotisserie. The seasoned meat is stacked in the shape of an inverted cone and is slowly turned on the rotisserie, next to a vertical cooking unit.

The outer layer is sliced into thin shavings as it cooks. Once cut it can be served in a variety of ways. Some like to have it with rice, but mostly it is sandwiched between bread or rolled into a dürüm with garnishes of your choice.

Lahmacun

Lahmacun is one of the most popular fast foods in Turkey. With thin-crispy dough and a delicious combination of minced meat, lamb or beef, mixed with fresh chopped onions, garlic, parsley, peppers and tomatoes, it qualifies as one of the healthier fast foods around. Also known as the "Turkish pizza," lahmacun is a unique combination of fresh ingredients and complimentary spices, including paprika and red pepper flakes. With a squeeze of lemon, fresh parsley it can be rolled up and be eaten when you’re out and about.

Gözleme

Made of hand-rolled dough that is lightly brushed with eggs and butter and filled with various toppings, such as minced beef, chopped lamb, fresh or smoked seafood and vegetables (spinach, zucchini, eggplant, onion and potato or mushrooms and cheese), these delicious fillings are sprinkled onto the dough before the dough is closed up and fried.

Almost every bigger bazaar has a stall where some ladies roll out the dough skillfully while another fries them over the fire.

Kokoreç

A midnight meal, kokoreç can be found on any street corner, though it is not a traditional meal on restaurant menus. Made from the intestines of lambs and cooked with a variety of spices and seasonings, kokoreç is the sandwich of the night owl. It is cooked like döner over a charcoal fire, which gives it an extra rich taste.

Midye Dolma

Midye Dolma are mussels mixed with spicy rice and eaten up in one gulp just after squeezing just a bit of lemon juice on them.

A snack that makes you want to eat more and more, so keep an eye on how many you eat.

Pilav

Many a street vendor sells rice with different toppers, some with chicken and some just with chickpeas. Regardless it is the perfect dish to just gobble up, perfectly paired with a cup of Ayran.

Köfte

Like with the pilav vendors the köfte vendors are beloved and seen all over Turkey. The meatballs are usually made from ground beef and served in a loaf of bread with added vegetables if so desired.

