10+ Turkish street foods you need to try

Lahmacun

Lahmacun is one of the most popular fast foods in Turkey. With thin-crispy dough and a delicious combination of minced meat, lamb or beef, mixed with fresh chopped onions, garlic, parsley, peppers and tomatoes, it qualifies as one of the healthier fast foods around. Also known as the "Turkish pizza," lahmacun is a unique combination of fresh ingredients and complimentary spices, including paprika and red pepper flakes. With a squeeze of lemon, fresh parsley it can be rolled up and be eaten when you’re out and about.

Shutterstock Photo