Kosovan artists' 'Migrant Colors' on show

The "Migrant Colors" exhibition is now on in Beşiktaş, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Kosovo Prizren Culture and Solidarity Association (Kosova Prizrenliler Kültür ve Yardımlaşma Derneği).



Hosted by the municipality of Beşiktaş, "Migrant Colors" is taking place in the municipal exhibition hall and includes 30 works by six Kosovan painters. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, curator Fevzi Tüfekçi said the works on display were created using different techniques. "All these artists have their own unique forms of expression and understanding of art. There are paintings created with wood burning, or acrylic and oil painting techniques," Tüfekçi said. He is also taking part in the exhibition with his 3-D work.



"I create three-dimensional paintings using photography as my starting point. These works can be seen only with red and blue 3-D glasses; it is not possible to view them with the naked eye. I have recently started this style and it is the first time that I have put the works in which I use this new technique on display. I have four pieces in the exhibition and they are generally abstract works, so each visitor can see different things during the visit. That's why I consider my works more 'democratic' than others," Tüfekçi added.



Daut Hamolar, another participating artist, said he has been involved in painting for 45 years; he has five works in the exhibition. "My recent works reflect an abstract style, but I want to give an impression of protest in my abstract paintings. We can observe distorted construction not only in Kosovo but in many countries of late. I want to draw attention to this skewed construction with modern paintings and different renderings," Hamolar said. He added that he has previously held collective and personal exhibitions in Turkey and wants to hold more personal exhibitions in the country.



"I want Kosovan and Turkish artists to unite. I think we should know each other better via art. I would like to host painters and other artists from Turkey in Kosovo, which would promote fraternity between Kosovan and Turkish people. It is not only a painting exhibition, it is also an opportunity for Kosovan and Turkish people to gather, which means we have two different exhibitions," Hamolar added.



Artist İsmet Bölükemini is participating in the exhibition with six works that he created using a wood burning technique. He said that he started painting in elementary school and was a student of the famous painter Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu in his university years. He emphasised that the wood burning technique is rarely used. "It is a very difficult technique because it's irreversible. It is very hard to fix an error. I create the frames on wood with mother-of-pearl and silver wire. It has a distinctive character. Artists do not show much interest in this method because it is difficult and requires patience. Research is at the core of the art. You research, observe and cooperate with nature. I saw the wood, tried it out and liked it a lot. Of course, I have other works, too. However, with the wood it's a different technique and gives the impression of ancient paintings. In my works, I present Ottoman architecture in the Balkans," Bölükemini said.



The exhibition, which includes the works of Pesent Doğan, Eshref Qahili and Gültekin Serbest in addition Tüfekçi, Hamolar and Bölükemini, will be on display until Jan. 22.