Easter and Spring festivals around the world amid the pandemic

Barefoot flagellants have their bloodied backs whipped as penance outside a closed church, defying government orders to avoid religious gatherings and stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as they commemorate Good Friday in Manila, Philippines, April 2, 2021.

The Philippines, the only predominantly Catholic country in Asia, observe the days that led to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as one of the most important religious days of the year.

(Getty Images)