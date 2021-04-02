Easter and Spring festivals around the world amid the pandemic

An Orthodox Christian refugee who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region reads prayers with his son in front of a church at the Hamdeyat Transition Center near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Sudan, March 16, 2021.
Political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country's government exploded in November into war.
Indians smeared in color participate in Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati, India, March 29, 2021.
Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country.
The "Virgen de la Esperanza" at the Cathedral of Zamora in Zamora, Spain, April 1, 2021.
This year, Holy Week falls on March 28–April 4, with events in Spain taking place alongside nightly curfews and regional lockdowns for the second year running. Religious statues, which are normally paraded on the streets through crowds of believers, will be displayed indoors and with limited capacities due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tourists sit on a boat and watch Hindu priests perform evening rituals on the banks of the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, March 14, 2021. Varanasi is among the world's oldest cities and millions of Hindu pilgrims gather annually here for ritual bathing and prayers in the Ganges River, considered holiest by Hindus.
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim girl lights candles at the grave of her relative to mark Shab-e-Barat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 29, 2021.
Muslims visit ancestral graveyards for the salvation of the souls of the departed and also believe that all sins will be forgiven by praying to Allah throughout the Shab-e Barat night.
People watch a castle-shaped wooden construction burning as part of celebrations at the Maslenitsa (Shrovetide) festival at the Nikola-Lenivets art park in Nikola-Lenivets village, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2021.
Maslenitsa is an Orthodox Christian holiday celebrated in the last week before Orthodox Lent.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2021.
Jews are forbidden to eat leavened foodstuffs during the Passover holiday that celebrates the biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery and exodus from Egypt.
Barefoot flagellants have their bloodied backs whipped as penance outside a closed church, defying government orders to avoid religious gatherings and stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as they commemorate Good Friday in Manila, Philippines, April 2, 2021.
The Philippines, the only predominantly Catholic country in Asia, observe the days that led to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as one of the most important religious days of the year.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.