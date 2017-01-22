Magnitude 8 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea

A powerful magnitude 8 earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands on Sunday and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The tremor struck 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Panguna in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 153 kilometres at 3:30pm local time (0430 GMT), the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned hazardous waves could hit coastal areas of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Nauru, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and others within the next three hours.