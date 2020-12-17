Daily Sabah logo

In photos: The forgotten Nubian pyramids of Sudan

by DAILY SABAH Dec 17, 2020 12:30 pm +03 +03:00

The Nubian Meroe pyramids, located around 200 kilometers from the Sudanese capital Khartoum, seem to have been forgotten by the modern world. Nestled between sand dunes with no restaurants or hotels nearby, you feel as if you are on the set of a science-fiction film rather than in the middle of a desert.

The pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nubian pyramids were built by the rulers of the ancient Kushite kingdoms. The area of the Nile valley known as Nubia, which lies in the north of present-day Sudan, was home to three Kushite kingdoms during antiquity. The first had its capital at Kerma between 2500 and 1500 B.C.

(AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The second was centered on Napata between 1000 and 300 B.C. Finally, the last kingdom was centered on Meroe between 300 B.C. and A.D. 300. They are built of granite and sandstone. The pyramids were partially demolished by Italian treasure hunter Giuseppe Ferlini in the 1830s.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Nubian-style pyramids emulated a form of Egyptian private elite family pyramid that was common during the new kingdom. There are twice as many Nubian pyramids still standing today as there are Egyptian ones. The Nubian pyramids are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sudanese tourists visit the pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Meroitic pyramids of Jebel Barkal, Northern State, Karima, Sudan, Dec. 26, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sudanese women visit the pyramids of the Kushite rulers in Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

A portrait of a Sudanese girl visiting the pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The entrance of a tomb of a pyramid, Northern State, Meroe, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The pyramids and tombs in the royal cemetery of Bajrawiya, Northern State, Meroe, Sudan, Dec. 29, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

A portrait of a Sudanese girl visiting the pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

A relief inside a pyramid of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Workers renovate the reconstructed pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sudanese men and their camels in front of the pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

