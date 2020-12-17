In photos: The forgotten Nubian pyramids of Sudan

The Nubian Meroe pyramids, located around 200 kilometers from the Sudanese capital Khartoum, seem to have been forgotten by the modern world. Nestled between sand dunes with no restaurants or hotels nearby, you feel as if you are on the set of a science-fiction film rather than in the middle of a desert.

The pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroe, Northern State, Sudan, Dec. 28, 2018.

(Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)