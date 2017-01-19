Japanese, Korean, Chinese, firms eye Çanakkale Bridge bid

Transport, Maritime and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan said 24 companies, four from Japan, three from China, two from Korea and one from Italy, have acquired tender documents for the 1915 Çanakkale Dardanelles Bridge bid.



Minister Arslan gave information about the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge tender before the meeting with Japan Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii and his accompanying delegation.



Arslan, stating that the 1915 Çanakkale Dardanelles Bridge, which is highly important to Turkey and foreseen to be opened on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, said it will be the longest suspension bridge in the world, with a main span of 2,023 meters.



"We are very pleased with the Japanese companies' interest in the project. Twenty-four companies have bought the tender document for the 1915 Çanakkale Dardanelles Bridge bid, including four Japanese, three Chinese, two Korean and one Italian company. We are pleased with the interest of both domestic and international companies related to the project. We will accept offers on Jan. 26. We also started the consultancy tender process for the project. We will take proposals for consultancy tenders on March 27. Therefore, as soon as the contractor is notified, we will determine the consultant firm immediately. The results of the project will be beneficial for our country and our contractors as well as for our people," Arslan said.



Clarifying that relations between the two countries have developed through friendship, the minister said that he is happy that in recent years strategic partnerships based on mutual interests have been more successful. Recalling that the project will be constructed with a span of 2,023 meters as the biggest suspension bridge in the world and set to open on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, Ishii described the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge as a monumental project that would symbolize Turkish-Japanese friendship if companies from the two countries cooperate on it.