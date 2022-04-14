Daily Sabah logo

Celebrating Holy Week

by Reuters Apr 14, 2022 3:51 pm +03 +03:00

A devote Catholic holds palm crosses to be blessed before a Palm Sunday mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Penitents wait for the start of "La Borriquita" Palm Sunday procession, as hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week processions, after the annual processions were canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madrid, Spain, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman holds a palm leaf as faithful attend the Palm Sunday procession in the Quintino neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Maria, a member of the La Paz brotherhood and portraying a "penitent," poses for a picture before taking part in a Palm Sunday procession, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Seville, Spain, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood stand before taking part in a Palm Sunday procession, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Seville, Spain, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Cardinals attend the Palm Sunday Mass led by Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the Cristo de los Remedios y Nuestra Senora de las Angustias brotherhood carry a cross with a statue of Christ to place it on a weighted structure, traditionally known as "trono," before they take part in a procession on Good Friday, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, inside a church in Ronda, Spain, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman prays during Palm Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church in al-Hamdaniya, Iraq, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Devote Catholics raise their palm fronds after the Palm Sunday mass at the Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in Manila, Philippines, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the Cristo de los Remedios y Nuestra Senora de las Angustias brotherhood place a statue of Mary Magdalene on a weighted structure, traditionally known as "trono," before they take part in a procession on Good Friday, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, inside a church in Ronda, Spain, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People look up during a visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in East Jerusalem's Old City, occupied Palestine, April 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actors perform the Last Supper scene during the interactive street-theater Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the gardens of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Devote Catholics hold palm fronds as they take part in the Palm Sunday procession, in Panchimalco, El Salvador, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man kneels down to pray to the passing of the Beatas de Belen procession during Holy Week in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man dressed as a demon rests as he participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, April 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An actor portrays Jesus Christ in the interactive street-theater Passion play "Il-Mixja" ("The Way"), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the gardens of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People gather to watch as penitents belonging to the Cautivo brotherhood carry a statue of Jesus during a procession, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Malaga, Spain, April 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the crucifixion scene during the interactive street performance of the play "Il-Mixja" ("The Way"), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the gardens of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Penitents belonging to the Los Gitanos brotherhood wait inside a church to take part in a Palm Sunday procession, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Ronda, Spain, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A devote Catholic is overcome with emotion while carrying a large platform as part of the Palm Sunday procession in Antigua, Guatemala, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

