Celebrating Holy Week

Penitents wait for the start of "La Borriquita" Palm Sunday procession, as hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week processions, after the annual processions were canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madrid, Spain, April 10, 2022.
Members of the Cristo de los Remedios y Nuestra Senora de las Angustias brotherhood carry a cross with a statue of Christ to place it on a weighted structure, traditionally known as "trono," before they take part in a procession on Good Friday, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, inside a church in Ronda, Spain, April 12, 2022.
Members of the Cristo de los Remedios y Nuestra Senora de las Angustias brotherhood place a statue of Mary Magdalene on a weighted structure, traditionally known as "trono," before they take part in a procession on Good Friday, after processions were canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, inside a church in Ronda, Spain, April 12, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.