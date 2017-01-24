Turkey remains a ray of hope for Africa

Western powers plundered the resources of Africa through colonialism. Unlike them, the Ottomans did not touch the resources of the African countries they conquered and tried to help develop the resources there to be used to the benefit of the local people. The colonialists introduced their own languages to these countries, while today there is not one Turkish-speaking nation among those the Ottomans conquered and ruled for centuries.



Today, the grandchildren of the Ottomans are back in Africa under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



President Erdoğan is currently on a three-nation tour to Africa, visiting Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar.



When Erdoğan came to office as prime minister in 2002, Turkey had 13 embassies throughout Africa. His policy to enhance relations with the African states was fruitful as the number of Turkish embassies in Africa mushroomed to 39. Now, Turkey's Turkish Airlines (THY) flies to practically all these destinations. Turkish businessmen are involved in all these countries and our nongovernmental organizations and the Religious Affairs Foundation of Turkey (TDV) are busy helping out the local people. Turkey's overseas development agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is busy building the infrastructure in many of these countries. Turkey has made a point of opening its largest embassy compound in the world not in a major Western capital but in Somalia.



Turkey has created a "win-win" model in Africa where both the host countries and Turkish businessmen win financial rewards. Turkey aims to build the African economies and turn them into viable partners for Ankara.



The only problem area for Turkey is the presence of the pro-Fetullah Gülen organizations in these African countries. These organizations run business concerns as well as schools and play an important part in the local economy. They were created in the past thanks to the references of the Turkish government, but since 2012, the fact that the Turkish authorities realized that the Gülen Movement had transformed into a major criminal group, forced Turkey to inform the African states that this group is dangerous and has to be eliminated. The failed bloody coup turned the criminal group into a terrorist group and thus a threat to Turkey but also a threat to the countries they operate in.



Turkey is now pushing many countries to close down the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) schools, business concerns and other affiliated organizations. So the visit to the three African countries also serves to convince them to sever their ties with FETÖ establishments.



Turkey has been a source of inspiration for many states in Africa. It remains the hope for the people of the continent. So it is only normal for the people of Africa to look at Turkey and Erdoğan with added enthusiasm. The coup plot was a shock to these people who reportedly prayed until the early hours for the safety of Turkey.



President Erdoğan is intent on continuing his quest to speed up the process of increasing Turkey's presence in Africa. The visit to Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar will be followed by other trips to other African states.