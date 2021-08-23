Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Tropical Storm Henri batters US' East Coast

by Agencies Aug 23, 2021 10:10 am +03 +03:00

Tropical Storm Henri slammed into Rhode Island on the U.S.' East Coast Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, canceling scores of flights and bringing record rainfall.

A New Market Volunteer Fire Company rescue crew member wades through high waters following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The storm, earlier downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane, hit land near the town of Westerly at approximately 12:15 p.m. (4:15 p.m. GMT), the National Weather Service said.

Fallen trees caused many power lines to break as strong winds tore weak branches apart and uprooted root systems from the ground in New London, Connecticut, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Henri is a rare tropical storm to hit America's northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.

A man struggling to stand in intense wind takes a photo on a beach as Tropical Storm Henri passes, in Montauk, Long Island, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A first responder pauses to examine a sinkhole at a nearby apartment complex following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Members of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort following a flash flood, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A tree branch is ripped apart during Tropical Storm Henri in New London, Connecticut, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean.

(NOAA via AFP)

Empty lifeguard chairs with warning flags are seen at a closed Rockaway beach after Tropical Storm Henri in New York, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Waves pound the seawall in Montauk, N.Y., U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Strong winds, rain and a tidal surge keep boats at their piers and moorings during Tropical Storm Henri in New London, Connecticut, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man looks at a sailboat that came loose from its moorings and was washed ashore during Tropical Storm Henri in Jamestown, Rhode Island, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A car is towed from a flooded street as the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri pass through the New York City area, in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Bruce, an evacuated resident, wades through high water following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A sign announces the closure of the beach in Montauk, New York, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Members of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company confront residents during an evacuation effort, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man drives a bicycle as rain falls in Times Square as Tropical Storm Henri approaches, in New York, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Mario Apuzzo (L) stands beside Gary, the owner of Seniors Barber Shop, and a fellow resident while examining flood damage after a reservoir overflowed during Tropical Storm Henri, in Jamesburg, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.