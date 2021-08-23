Tropical Storm Henri batters US' East Coast

Tropical Storm Henri slammed into Rhode Island on the U.S.' East Coast Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, canceling scores of flights and bringing record rainfall.
A New Market Volunteer Fire Company rescue crew member wades through high waters following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.
The storm, earlier downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane, hit land near the town of Westerly at approximately 12:15 p.m. (4:15 p.m. GMT), the National Weather Service said.
Fallen trees caused many power lines to break as strong winds tore weak branches apart and uprooted root systems from the ground in New London, Connecticut, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.
