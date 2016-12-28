US Embassy in Ankara rejects claims Washington created Daesh, supports YPG

The United States Embassy in Ankara in a statement on Wednesday has rejected Turkey's claims that the U.S. supports the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party's (PYD) armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh.

"The United States government is not supporting Daesh. The U.S. did not create or support Daesh in the past. Assertions the United States government is supporting Daesh are not true. The United States government has not provided weapons or explosives to the YPG or the PKK – period. We repeatedly have condemned PKK terrorist attacks and the group's reprehensible violence in Turkey," the statement said.

The statement was released by the embassy a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the U.S.-led coalition for their lack of air support in the operation to liberate Syria's Daesh-held town of al-Bab and claimed that the U.S. provides military support to the PYD/YPG and Daesh.

"They were accusing us of supporting Daesh. Now, they are giving support to terrorist groups including the PYD/YPG and Daesh. It's very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos," the president had said at a press conference with his Guinean counterpart, Alpha Condé in Ankara.

Ankara considers the YPG a terror group and the Syrian offshoot of the outlawed PKK, which itself is listed as a terror organization by the U.S., Turkey and the EU.

Turkey has warned repeatedly against the YPG's aim of making demographic changes in areas captured from Daesh in northern Syria, a call ignored by the U.S., as it continued to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the YPG, and labelled it "the anti-Daesh coalition's most effective partner in fight against the terror group." Unlike the PKK, Washington does not list the YPG as a terror group.

Turkey argues that there is no difference between the YPG and the PKK, as they shared the same leadership, ideology and organic organizational links. Consequently, Ankara has repeatedly said that any military support to the PYD/YPG was eventually transferred to the PKK and ultimately used against Turkey.

President Erdoğan's remarks on the alleged U.S. support for terrorist organizations were also supported by the head of Russia's Foreign Affairs Committee, Aleksey Pushkov in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, on Tuesday.

"Erdoğan is right, there is much evidence proving the U.S.'s support for terrorist organizations. It is absurd for the State Department to claim the opposite," Puskov said on his official Twitter account.

The diplomatic row between Washington and Ankara surfaced after recent media reports showed that Daesh was actively using American made anti-tank TOW missiles in Syria's Hasakah province.

On the other hand, Washington had previously sent military advisers and arms to Kobani, to assist the YPG in its offensive on Manbij, located west of the Euphrates River near Aleppo.

In October 2015, the U.S. airdropped almost 50 tons of ammunition in Syria's Hasakah. While the Arab opposition fighters said they did not receive it, PYD terror group leader Salih Muslim thanked the U.S. for the ammunition.

U.S. officials have, on numerous occasions, denied providing arms to the YPG. However, Turkish officials stressed that Turkey is aware of its arms supply since last year's Kobani incident.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently apologized to Turkey for claiming that Turkey was involved in a controversial oil trade with Daesh terrorists. Speaking at a program broadcast on Turkish news channel NTV on Dec. 23, Ambassador John Bass said the U.S. acknowledged that some of their initial assessments about allegations regarding Turkey's oil trade with Daesh "were either corrected or were off-target a bit."

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department Spokesman Mark Toner also rejected President Erdoğan's claims, saying the U.S. supports elimination of Daesh. Toner added that the U.S. will not send Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADs) to its allies in Syria, despite the recent decision by the U.S. Congress which gave authority to the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to help its partners in Syria.

Claims that the U.S. supported Daesh were also voiced during the Trump's presidential campaign, during which Trump had said terrorist groups "honor" President Barack Obama and that Obama had created Daesh.

"In many respects, you know, they honor President Obama," Trump said during a speech on Aug. 10 in Florida.



"He's the founder of ISIS [another acronym used for Daesh]. He's the founder of ISIS. He's the founder. He founded ISIS," Trump said, adding, "I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton."

Although the U.S. administration claims to be supporting Turkey's fight against terror groups, the PKK's use of U.S. arms in its attacks against Turkey has led politicians and the public to believe otherwise.

In a 2015 interview, retired Turkish General Edip Başer, responsible for the U.S.-Turkey coordination of relations with the PKK, had said that a CD was given to their U.S. counterparts during a meeting in 2006, which contained footage showing a U.S. soldier sitting in a vehicle carrying supplies to the PKK terror group.

"We had given them a CD, a U.S. soldier was sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle carrying supplies to the PKK. 'How would we explain this to Turkish public?' I said. Could we still tell Turkish people that 'the U.S. is our friend and ally? I asked," Başer said. Still, the questions posed by Başer have been left unanswered.

Tensions between Turkey and the U.S. have particularly risen over the recent months as Turkey demanded that all elements affiliated with the PKK terror group must leave Syria's Manbij, which is located on the western banks of the Euphrates River, and cross back to the eastern banks of the river after they help local Arab forces liberate the town from Daesh.

Although the Pentagon had previously said the fighters had left the city, it later appeared that YPG terrorists had resumed advancing west of the Euphrates at the same time as U.S. officials were pledging their removal.