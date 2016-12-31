FM Çavuşoğlu: Turkey against a new Cold War between US, Russia

Amid recent heightened tension between the United States and Russia over email hacking during the U.S. presidential elections and the U.S. decision to expel Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey does not want a new Cold War atmosphere between the two global powers.



"The tension between the U.S. and Russia will not benefit anyone. It is not right to expel diplomats. We do not want to return to the Cold War period. There are already enough conflicts in the region," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that conflicts should be solved through diplomatic channels and dialogue to avoid further problems.



U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Thursday that an executive action was passed by him to impose sanctions on Russia's cyber-intelligence community and expel 35 Russian diplomats. Obama took the step as a response to Democratic Party emails that revealed support to Hillary Clinton over the other Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.