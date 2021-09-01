Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery: A site like no other in eastern Turkey

Known for its unique tombstones, the Ahlat Seljuk Meydan Cemetery stands as a monument to the region's great historic significance.
A team of experts working on the site is also planning a new project to introduce the site to the world.
