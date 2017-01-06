Turkish Cypriot leader Akıncı meets with President Erdoğan ahead of Geneva talks

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) President Mustafa Akıncı arrived in Ankara on Thursday for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to address the latest developments in the reunification of Cyprus ahead of talks to be held in Geneva next week.



Prior to arriving in Ankara, the Turkish Cypriot leader told reporters in Nicosia that the historic opportunity of the Cyprus reunification talks in Geneva "should not be lost."



KKTC President Akıncı had provided details about the latest developments at the talks as President Erdoğan reportedly touched upon the necessity of unity and togetherness on the divided island for permanent peace.



On that note, ahead of his visit to Ankara, Akıncı said that they will go to Geneva, Switzerland in a positive mood and in a constructive atmosphere, however, he urged that failure to reach a solution in 2017 could breed distress.



"All the issues may not end until Jan. 12 but we will achieve great success if the result is satisfactory for both sides on issues such as property, the rotating presidency, the Turkish Cypriots' influence in decisions, territory and security," Akıncı added.



As the U.N.-mediated peace talks in November over the Cyprus issue in Switzerland failed, both sides of the divided island continued negations to reach a final deal for reunification. In efforts to reach a resolution on the Cyprus matter, leaders from both sides are now set to meet in Geneva next week.



In that regard, the prime minister of the KKTC, Hüseyin Özgürgün, had also paid a visit to Turkey on Monday where he met with Turkish Prime Minister Binalı Yıldırım and President Erdoğan in Ankara ahead of the Geneva talks.



Sources from the Turkish Prime Ministry confirmed that, during the meetings that took more than two hours, the two leaders and their delegations talked about the latest developments of peace negotiations and the implementation details of protocol regarding economic and financial cooperative action for the 2016-2018 Turkey-KKTC economic and financial cooperation protocol.



Following the meeting between the prime ministers, Özgürgün was received by President Erdoğan. In a meeting that lasted just over an hour, the two discussed the current stage of the peace talks and the upcoming Geneva talks.



In the meeting, President Erdoğan reportedly confirmed that he will attend the five-party Cyprus conference that will be held in Geneva on Jan. 12 and assured the KKTC government of Turkey's support to be displayed in the upcoming negotiations.



In addition to Akıncı and Özgürgün's visits, the KKTC's main opposition Republican Turkish Party-United Forces (CTP-BG) Chairman Tufan Erhürman also arrived in Ankara on Wednesday and met with Prime Minister Yıldırım.



According to prime ministerial sources, the two had addressed reunification talks and exchanged ideas regarding the matter. While Prime Minister Yıldırım underlined the necessity of unity and togetherness on the long-divided island, Erhürman provided the main opposition CTP-BG's position on the reunification talks.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also criticized the Greek Cypriots for their lack of willingness to participate in talks, saying on Wednesday that, "Greek Cypriots are bringing up Turkey's guarantor power and matters of security rather than focusing on the missing points in many of the criteria. This is very wrong."



Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized Turkey's constructive role in the process, saying, "A permanent peace [agreement] can be established only through such approach."



Çavuşoğlu arrived in New York on Thursday for a meeting with the newly appointed U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres and is expected to address the negotiations process in Cyprus as well as the ongoing civil war in Syria.