Paris police disperse so-called 'Freedom Convoy'

by agencies Feb 14, 2022 11:59 am +03 +03:00

Paris police arrested 97 people, inspired by truckers in Canada, who defied a ban on a protest convoy over coronavirus regulations to try block traffic in the capital, with 81 still in custody Sunday.

A protester stands on top of a vehicle as cars parade during their "Convoi de la liberte" (Freedom Convoy), a vehicular convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Thousands of demonstrators from across France attempted to block traffic in the capital Saturday in a self-proclaimed "Freedom Convoy" of cars, trucks and campervans. Hundreds of them continued on to Brussels on Sunday.

French anti-riot police officers walk through tear gas they fired as convoys of protestors arrived in the French capital, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

In Paris, more than 100 vehicles managed to converge on Champs-Elysees Avenue, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" riots of 2018-2019.

Two men, handcuffed with zip ties, detained by French anti-riot police officers on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Dozens of people remained on the famous avenue and in the nearby Bois de Boulogne forest park until early Sunday.

A man walks through tear gas on the Place Charles De Gaulle (Place de l'Etoile) as convoys of protesters arrived in the French capital, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers check a vehicle at Porte de Saint-Cloud, as French drivers and their "Freedom Convoy" protest arrive in Paris to protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers on motorcycles direct camper vans out of Champs-Elysees Avenue as French drivers and their "Freedom Convoy" arrive in Paris to protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester waves a Canadian flag on the Champs-Elysees avenue as French drivers and their "Freedom Convoy" arrive in Paris to protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

French police use tear gas while facing demonstrators in this screengrab taken from a video during the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors gather at the Place d'Italie as French drivers and their "Freedom Convoy" arrive in Paris to protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

French police use tear gas while facing demonstrators in this screengrab taken from a video during the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters support the "Freedom Convoy" to protest COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions as it drives past the Arc de Triomphe on Champs-Elysees Avenue, Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

French police use tear gas while facing demonstrators in this screengrab taken from a video during the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

French police vehicles parked next to the Arc de Triomphe as French drivers and their "Freedom Convoy" arrive in Paris to protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Tear gas grenades are fired during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue as cars try to block the traffic during the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers are seen on Champs-Elysees Avenue as cars try to block the traffic during the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Riot police deploy tear gas on Champs-Elysees Avenue, as they try to disperse demonstrators during a protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Clement Lanot via Reuters)

Riot police scuffle with demonstrators on Champs-Elysees Avenue during a protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Clement Lanot via Reuters)

People evacuate a restaurant on Champs-Elysees Avenue after riot police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Clement Lanot via Reuters)

Riot police in armored vehicles are seen on Champs-Elysees Avenue as they try to disperse demonstrators during a protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Clement Lanot via Reuters)

Police officers are seen on Champs-Elysees Avenue as cars try to block the traffic during the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a protest on Champs-Elysees Avenue, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Protesters stand on top of a van during a protest on Champs-Elysees Avenue, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Police officers stand amid tear gas during a protest on Champs-Elysees Avenue, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Traffic jams form at the Porte de Bagnolet in eastern Paris as the "Freedom Convoy" of protestors arrives in the capital, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a protest on Champs-Elysees Avenue, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions.

Cars in the convoy drive on a motorway in Lille, northern France, Feb. 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Police officers on motorcycles direct camper vans out of Champs-Elysées Avenue, Feb. 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)

