Paris police disperse so-called 'Freedom Convoy'

Paris police arrested 97 people, inspired by truckers in Canada, who defied a ban on a protest convoy over coronavirus regulations to try block traffic in the capital, with 81 still in custody Sunday.

A protester stands on top of a vehicle as cars parade during their "Convoi de la liberte" (Freedom Convoy), a vehicular convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)