Paris police disperse so-called 'Freedom Convoy'

Paris police arrested 97 people, inspired by truckers in Canada, who defied a ban on a protest convoy over coronavirus regulations to try block traffic in the capital, with 81 still in custody Sunday.
A protester stands on top of a vehicle as cars parade during their "Convoi de la liberte" (Freedom Convoy), a vehicular convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2022.
Thousands of demonstrators from across France attempted to block traffic in the capital Saturday in a self-proclaimed "Freedom Convoy" of cars, trucks and campervans. Hundreds of them continued on to Brussels on Sunday.
French anti-riot police officers walk through tear gas they fired as convoys of protestors arrived in the French capital, Feb. 12, 2022.
In Paris, more than 100 vehicles managed to converge on Champs-Elysees Avenue, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" riots of 2018-2019.
Two men, handcuffed with zip ties, detained by French anti-riot police officers on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Feb. 12, 2022.
