Turkish Consulate attacked in Switzerland’s Zurich

A bombing attack was carried out against the Turkish Consulate in Zurich on Thursday in the early hours of the morning. Fireworks and other explosives were used and damage was caused to the walls and windows of the building.

The attack, which took place at 00:30 a.m., is believed to be a terror bombing, according to Turkish Consul General Aslı Oral. Speaking in a live interview on Turkish broadcaster NTV, Oral said "Our windows broke and our walls got damaged. We couldn't see the attacker and we have limited information for now.

"It is a terror attack. We shared the camera records with the police and the investigation is still going on."

In the aftermath of the attack, the Swiss police started an investigation. All camera records are being checked and the police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to testify at their closest police station.

While the suspects and motives remain unclear, the terror group PKK has recently increased their demonstrations in Switzerland.