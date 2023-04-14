Daily Sabah logo

Türkiye-made flagship becomes world's 1st UAV carrier

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Apr 14, 2023 6:59 pm +03 +03:00

The TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's domestically built aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship, was recently commissioned by the Turkish navy and is the world's 1st warship that allows for UAVs to land and take off.

In a historic milestone, Türkiye on April 10, 2023, commissioned its long-anticipated largest warship, bolstering its naval capabilities and making the country one of the few nations in the world with a domestically built aircraft carrier. The TCG Anadolu off the coast of Istanbul, Türkiye, April 14, 2023. (Presidency of Defense Industries via AA)

AA

Set to be Türkiye’s flagship, the multipurpose amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu represents a symbol in the "Century of Türkiye," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, addressing the delivery ceremony in Istanbul.

AA

In addition to drones, the TCG Anadolu can house helicopters, including the domestically produced T129 Atak and utility helicopters.

AA

A Bayraktar TB3 armed UAV on the deck of TCG Anadolu.

AA

A Bayraktar Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet on the deck of TCG Anadolu.

DHA

More than being Türkiye’s first aircraft carrier, the ship is also the world’s first vessel with an air wing mainly consisting of unmanned aircraft.

AA

President Erdoğan said 70% of the parts used in TCG Anadolu's construction were made in Türkiye, stressing that the government would "introduce more advanced technologies that are more domestic and national to our country."

AA

It can also house substantial amounts of tanks and soldiers for amphibious assaults.

AA

AA

