Türkiye-made flagship becomes world's 1st UAV carrier

The TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's domestically built aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship, was recently commissioned by the Turkish navy and is the world's 1st warship that allows for UAVs to land and take off.

In a historic milestone, Türkiye on April 10, 2023, commissioned its long-anticipated largest warship, bolstering its naval capabilities and making the country one of the few nations in the world with a domestically built aircraft carrier. The TCG Anadolu off the coast of Istanbul, Türkiye, April 14, 2023. (Presidency of Defense Industries via AA)

AA