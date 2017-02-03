Foreign ministry slams Greek defense minister's Turkey remarks

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed on Friday the recent remarks made by Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos about Turkey, saying the minister lacks the capacity of assessing and expressing developments with a common sense.



"It is very unfortunate that such person who is clearly unaware of the bilateral texts about irregular migration is holding the post of defense ministry of Greece especially at such critical times," the ministry statement said.



"We expect the Greek authorities to act with a befitting sense of governmental responsibility and refrain from statements that may damage the relations between the two countries," it added.



Relations between Turkey and Greece have recently been strained since the top Greek court denied Turkish extradition requests for eight pro-coup soldiers who fled to Greece after the July 15 coup attempt which killed 248 people, injured over 2,200 others and targeted the Turkish Parliament.



Following their refusal to extradite the Gülenists, Greek Defense Minister Kammenos flew over the Aegean's Kardak islets on Wednesday, throwing wreaths to commemorate soldiers who were killed in the military muscle show during tensions over the islets 21 years ago. The Greek defense minister's visit to Kardak was viewed as 'provocative' as it happened immediately after the Turkish Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar, accompanied by the army, navy and air force commanders, paid a surprise visit to the area and cruised near the Kardak islets on Jan. 29. He later visited the Aksaz Navy Base Command located near Turkey's Aegean resort town of Marmaris.