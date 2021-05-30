Demonstrations, Taksim Mosque and poppies: Top pictures of the week

Iraqi security forces inspect the headquarters of the riot police in Tahrir's square after it was set on fire by Iraqi protestors during clashes, Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021.
People attend Friday prayers outside the newly completed Taksim Mosque during the opening ceremony at Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 28, 2021.
A couple, members of the "first line" protesters, embrace with Colombian flags on their backs as they take part in a protest against the Colombian government in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021.
A woman dressed as Loula Tom Williams waves during a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 29, 2021.
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021.
Sri Lanka's Air force personnel remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the eleventh consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 30, 2021.
Candles illuminate a makeshift headstone for George Floyd at the Say Their Names Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 25, 2021.
Emergency workers surround the wreckage of a cable car that fell from the Stresa-Alpine-Mottarone line in Stresa, Italy, May 23, 2021.
Palestinians sit in a tent that has been set up on top of the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Palestine, on May 24, 2021.
A couple looks towards the supermoon and the milky way in Rylstone, Australia, May 26, 2021.
It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, which coincides with a supermoon.
