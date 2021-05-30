Daily Sabah logo

Demonstrations, Taksim Mosque and poppies: Top pictures of the week

May 30, 2021

Iraqi security forces inspect the headquarters of the riot police in Tahrir's square after it was set on fire by Iraqi protestors during clashes, Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People attend Friday prayers outside the newly completed Taksim Mosque during the opening ceremony at Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Poppies in a field in Turkey's western province Tekirdağ, May 27, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A couple, members of the "first line" protesters, embrace with Colombian flags on their backs as they take part in a protest against the Colombian government in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A woman dressed as Loula Tom Williams waves during a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 29, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Children try to get coins out of the "Friendship of Nations" fountain, built in 1954, symbolizing the friendship between 16 Soviet republics that formed the USSR, at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh), in Moscow, Russia, on May 27, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Sri Lanka's Air force personnel remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the eleventh consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Palestinian members of Gaza's Bar Woolf sports team perform with fire above the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli airstrikes, in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, Palestine, on May 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Candles illuminate a makeshift headstone for George Floyd at the Say Their Names Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Emergency workers surround the wreckage of a cable car that fell from the Stresa-Alpine-Mottarone line in Stresa, Italy, May 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Palestinian dressed as a clown entertains a child amid the ruins of a building destroyed during the recent Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, on May 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Palestinians sit in a tent that has been set up on top of the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Palestine, on May 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Riot police officers covered by paint thrown by protesters stand guard as activists try to stop the eviction of Axel Altadill from his apartment in Barcelona, Spain, May 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A car with dogs onboard is driven through floodwater after the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, Richmond, London, Britain May 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple looks towards the supermoon and the milky way in Rylstone, Australia, May 26, 2021.

It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, which coincides with a supermoon.

(Getty Images)

