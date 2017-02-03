Turkey warns Greece over military drill in demilitarized Aegean island of Kos

Turkish Foreign Ministry has warned Greece against its military activities in the Aegean island of Kos.

In emailed remarks to the media in Ankara on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hüseyin Müftüoğlu urged Greek authorities to obey international norms.

About reports claiming Greece had ordered military reinforcements in Kos island, Müftüoğlu said: "Greek military drill is a clear violation of international law."

He called on Athens to not take any step that could increase tensions between the two neighbors.

"We call on our neighbor Greece to give up any arbitrary step contrary to international law that could create tensions," he added.

He said Ankara would take all legal actions to defend its right over the Aegean Sea.

On Thursday, some Greek media outlets reported that Greek paratroopers landed on Kos, also known in Turkish as Istanköy, violating the Paris Peace Treaty signed in 1947 that prohibits all military activities in the island.

The Dodecanese Islands were transferred from Italy to Greece in the post-World War II treaty, whereas remaining Greek islands close to Turkish mainland are also subject to similar military restrictions according to the Treaty of Lausanne signed in 1923.

Kos is located some five kilometers south of the Bodrum peninsula located in Turkish mainland.

On Sunday, Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar paid a surprise visit to neighboring Kardak islets.