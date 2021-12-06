Severe and deadly eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia

The highest volcano on Java island spewed thick columns of ash into the sky in a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rain. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed in ash, and several hamlets were buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris.
An area is covered in volcanic ash in Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.
