Severe and deadly eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia

by Agencies Dec 06, 2021 11:20 am +03 +03:00

The highest volcano on Java island spewed thick columns of ash into the sky in a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rain. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed in ash, and several hamlets were buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris.

An area is covered in volcanic ash in Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Trucks are covered by volcanic ash that spewed out of Mount Semeru, in Sumber Wuluh village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via Reuters)

Villagers evacuate their homes in Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A house is seen covered in volcanic ash at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang after the Semeru volcano eruption that killed at least 15 people, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A villager rests in an area covered in volcanic ash in Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Villagers gather at an evacuation center in Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021

(AFP Photo)

Cooking utensils are seen covered in volcanic ash in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Mount Semeru spews hot clouds of ash as seen from Pronojiwo, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters)

Rescuers search for survivors at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A family portrait still hangs in a damaged home in the village of Sumber Wuluh in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021

(AFP Photo)

Rescuers carry away the body of a victim in Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A flower is covered in volcanic ash, following the eruption of the Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man stands amid damaged houses covered in volcanic ash from Mount Semeru in Sumber Wuluh village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq/via Reuters)

Ash and smoke spew from the Mount Semeru volcano, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters)

Houses and trucks are covered in ash following a volcanic eruption from Mount Semeru that killed a least 15 people, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Injured livestock are seen after the eruption of the Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters)

An aerial view of the damaged houses in Sumber Wuluh village after the eruption of the Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A local transports long beans on a motorbike on a road covered with volcanic ash in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Candipuro district, Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman weeps after her house was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A chicken walks in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in the Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The swaths of ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru cover a village area in the Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Villagers and rescuers inspect an area covered with volcanic ash at Sumber Wuluh village, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Rescue workers find a victim in an area affected by the eruption of the Mount Semeru volcano in Sumberwuluh village, Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Villagers look at a bridge destroyed by lava following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

