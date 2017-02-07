FETÖ schools in Ethiopia to be handed over to Turkish foundation

All schools linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Ethiopia will be handed over to a Turkish education foundation, Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome Wirtu announced on Tuesday.

Speaking in a press conference following his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of a five-day official visit, Wirtu expressed his country's support for Turkey's fight against terror, condemning the coup attempt on July 15.

He said that all FETÖ-linked education institutions in Ethiopia would be transferred to Turkey's Maarif (Education) Foundation to support Turkey's terror fight.

Turkey has requested several countries around the world to shut down dozens of schools, colleges and businesses linked to the FETÖ network since the July 15 coup attempt.

Turkish diplomats have so far met around 600 ministers, 1,444 foreign members of parliament, plus nearly 6,190 senior officials globally to explain the FETÖ structure and its vast network abroad, according to a Foreign Ministry source.

According to the Turkish government, FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen - a resident of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania - masterminded the July 15, 2016 defeated coup.

Ankara has also said FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary. The terrorist group is also known for its network of hundreds of schools around the world.

So far, over 80 FETÖ organizations operating abroad, including schools and training centers, have been shut down or transferred to the Turkish government.