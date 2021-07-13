In photos: Best of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 has ended with Italy triumphant. It's been a vivid monthlong celebration of football marked by fans finally returning to the stands en masse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament became one of the most entertaining and exciting installments in recent memory and offered fans an emotional roller coaster throughout the competition.
Italian players celebrate after the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., July 11, 2021.
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall is caught in the goal's net after he failed to save a long distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 football championship group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, June 14, 2021.
