In photos: Best of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 has ended with Italy triumphant. It's been a vivid monthlong celebration of football marked by fans finally returning to the stands en masse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament became one of the most entertaining and exciting installments in recent memory and offered fans an emotional roller coaster throughout the competition.

Italian players celebrate after the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., July 11, 2021.

Pool via AP