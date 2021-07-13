Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Best of Euro 2020

by Agencies Jul 13, 2021 10:36 am +03 +03:00

Euro 2020 has ended with Italy triumphant. It's been a vivid monthlong celebration of football marked by fans finally returning to the stands en masse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament became one of the most entertaining and exciting installments in recent memory and offered fans an emotional roller coaster throughout the competition.

Italian players celebrate after the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., July 11, 2021.

Pool via AP

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs Giacomo Puccini's "Nessun dorma" ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship opening match between Turkey and Italy at Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2021.

UEFA via Getty Images

Artists perform ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship opening match between Turkey and Italy at Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2021.

AP Photo

France players' cleats are seen before the Euro 2020 football championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena, in Bucharest, Romania, June 28, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Denmark players help Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he fell during the Euro 2020 football championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021.

Pool via AP

An England fan who painted his beard in the colors of the English flag looks on before the start of the Euro 2020 final football match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., July 11, 2021.

AFP Photo

Lightning strikes above the blue and green illuminated stadium during the Euro 2020 football championship group F match between Germany and Hungary in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021.

AP Photo

Finnish players (L) applaud the Danish national team as it returns to the pitch for the Euro 2020 football championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021.

AP Photo

Scotland's Liam Cooper falls on Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 football championship group D match between Scotland and the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, June 14, 2021.

AP Photo

Germany's Robin Gosens tries to control the ball during the Euro 2020 football championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, June 15, 2021.

Pool via AP

Denmark supporters display a banner for Christian Eriksen, the Danish player who collapsed during the match against Finland, during the Euro 2020 football championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium, at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Demark, June 17, 2021.

Pool via AP

Italian players celebrate their second goal during the Euro 2020 football championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, June 16, 2021.

AP Photo

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall is caught in the goal's net after he failed to save a long distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 football championship group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, June 14, 2021.

AP Photo

A boy kicks a football in front of the balconies and landings adorned with predominantly England flags at the Kirby housing estate in London, U.K., June 29, 2021.

AP Photo

Italian players sing the national anthem prior to the Euro 2020 football championship round of 16 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium, in London, U.K., June 26, 2021.

Getty Images

Supporters make their way to Wembley stadium in London as they arrive for the Euro 2020 football championship round of 16 match between England and Germany, U.K., June 29, 2021.

AP Photo

Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the Euro 2020 football championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, June 29, 2021.

Pool via AP

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer celebrates after saving the decisive penalty taken by Kylian Mbappe of France during the Euro 2020 football championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena, in Bucharest, Romania, June 28, 2021.

Getty Images

Italy players celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 football championship semifinal match against Spain at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., July 6, 2021.

Pool via AP

Spain's fans watching the match on television react after their team loses against Italy, in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2021.

AP Photo

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini speaks to his players during the Euro 2020 football championship final match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium, in London, U.K., July 11, 2021.

AFP Photo

England supporters react in the designated fan zone at Trafalgar Square in London, July 11, 2021, after Italy won the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy played at Wembley Stadium.

AP Photo

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini wears his winner's medal as he uses his phone in the tunnel following his team's victory in the Euro 2020 football championship final match between Italy and England at Wembley stadium, in London, U.K., July 11, 2021.

UEFA via Getty Images

English supporters react after Italy won the Euro 2020 football competition at a fan zone in Newcastle, England, July 11, 2021, during the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London.

AP Photo

Supporters of the Italian national football team celebrate after Italy defeated England in the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at the Piazza del Duomo, in Milan, Italy, July 11, 2021.

AFP Photo

