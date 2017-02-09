PM Yıldırım, US VP Pence agree to increase cooperation in phone call

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held a telephone call with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım late Thursday, in which the two leaders agreed to increase cooperation between the two countries.

Pence told Turkish Prime Minister Yıldırım it was a "new day" in Turkish-U.S. relations in a phone call on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prime minister's office said in a statement.



Pence also expressed his condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers fighting against Daesh in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, the statement added.



Russian air strikes accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers and wounded 11 others in Syria on Thursday, the Turkish military said earlier.

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a 45-minute telephone call. The two leaders discussed the current situation in Syria, the ongoing refugee crisis and counter-terrorism.