Turkey-Saudi Arabia cooperation contributes to stability

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara yesterday praised Turkish-Saudi relations while his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir said, "The cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia is not only to support the interests and stability of the two countries but also regional states' as well." Following the first meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council in Ankara, Saudi Foreign Minister al-Jubeir also said ties between Ankara and Riyadh are "strategically binding."



Turkey and Saudi Arabia have shown exemplary bilateral relations as they are two prominent Muslim countries with significant regional influence which have engaged in close cooperation on regional issues in recent years. In that framework, the first session of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council was held in Ankara yesterday. While the Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and international matters, the two countries praised their enduring commitment to diplomacy: "Bilateral relations between the two countries have an exceptional place in history and current relations are strengthened by these historical and cultural values," Çavuşoğlu said while adding that relations have gained a new momentum with the recently held Coordination Council meeting.Continuing on with his remarks by underlining that the council has eight sub-working groups including "politics and diplomacy" as well as "energy," "military" and defense industry cooperation," Çavuşoğlu further noted that the second meeting of the council is to be held next year in Saudi Arabia while the sub-working groups are to meet more frequently. Analogous to the Turkish foreign minister's remarks, Saudi Minister al-Jubeir also praised the relations and said, "Turkey and Saudi Arabia are moving forward to a new period with strengthened cooperation. Our ties are highly significant in order for us to face challenges."



Underlining that both Turkey and Saudi Arabia share a mutual perspective on counterterrorism and radicalism as well as issues related to Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, al-Jubeir provided information on the Coordination Council, saying that "49 institutions and more than 200 officials have attended the council's meeting in Ankara." The Saudi foreign minister later met with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and then President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.