Erdoğan, Putin to meet at Turkey-Russia High Level Cooperation Council meeting next month

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are likely to meet next month within the scope of a Turkey-Russia High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting, claimed a diplomatic source.

Despite some tough time between Russia and Turkey last year, their bilateral relations entered a new phase following an Erdoğan-Putin meeting in St. Petersburg on Aug. 9.

Sources in diplomatic circles told Daily Sabah that ahead of the next month's HLCC meeting, three fundamental issues were on Turkey's agenda with the Joint Economic Commission, which was initially convened in Istanbul last October, being the most important.

The second matter on the agenda was the Strategic Planning Group, which convened on Dec. 1 in Turkey's Alanya province with the attendance of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The third and final issue on the Turkish agenda, according to sources, was the Civic Forum, which has subcommittees, such as the Historical Committee Chaired by prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı.

The source said the goal of the Civic Forum sub-committees was to establish relations in the economic field and not leave relations in the political field only while establishing solid relations. Another part of these goals includes academic cooperation between the two countries, as a meeting was expected to be held prior to the upcoming HLCC meeting.

In regards to the existing Russian sanctions, Daily Sabah's diplomatic sources added that the sanctions were gradually being lifted, as they had affirmed that remaining sanctions are there due to sanitary restrictions that are currently being discussed between the two countries.

While economic trade relations remain strong between Turkey and Russia, sanctions on over 80 companies have been lifted, said the sources.

Meanwhile, visa-free travel to Russia from Turkey was also on the agenda, as the sources said, "Visa liberalization between Turkey and Russia was our expectation; however, the Russian side has some security concerns. Nevertheless, we believe visa-free travel for businessmen and official delegations are on both countries priority list."

Touching upon bilateral relations, especially in trade and economy, the diplomatic sources claimed that Turkey was adamant to restore relations with Russia to the pre-crisis level and even enhance it.

However, the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also underlined that enhancing Turkey's relations with Russia was not an alternative to its relations with the West.